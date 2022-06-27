Alpaca Finance Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $31.88 million and $6.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00143635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

