Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €264.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($277.89) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €250.00 ($263.16) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
FRA ALV traded up €2.20 ($2.32) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €181.20 ($190.74). The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,269 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €199.46 and its 200 day moving average is €208.97. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($217.68).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
