Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 113,490 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,490 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 1.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 238,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 838,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. 46,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

