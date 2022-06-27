Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 472,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. The firm has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

