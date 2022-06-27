Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

