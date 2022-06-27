Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. 13,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,326. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

