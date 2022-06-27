Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,470,301 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $34.27.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.