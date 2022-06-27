Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.82.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,387,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,683. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.