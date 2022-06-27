Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $224.79

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $224.79, but opened at $219.40. Albemarle shares last traded at $227.32, with a volume of 3,159 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.14.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

