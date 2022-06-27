Akash Network (AKT) One Day Volume Hits $707,163.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001216 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $28.72 million and approximately $707,163.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

