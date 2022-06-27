Air France-KLM SA (AFLYY) to Issue Dividend of $1.56 on June 28th

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.5641 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $3.03 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFLYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

About Air France-KLM (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.