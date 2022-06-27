Agree Realty Co. (ADC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on July 14th

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 155.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.59.

Agree Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.