Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.91.

Several research firms recently commented on A. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.