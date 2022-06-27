AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Get AGF Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.86 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.