Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.17.

AAP stock opened at $183.10 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

