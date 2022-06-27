Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

