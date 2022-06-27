Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares in the company, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $421,471,941 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $685.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

PANW traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $509.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,465. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

