Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 451 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.6% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.75. 472,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $236.64. The stock has a market cap of $459.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.