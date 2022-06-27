Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,030,713. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

