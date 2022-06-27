Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $755,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,143 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,194 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,605 shares of company stock worth $1,945,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.85. 6,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,504. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.21.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

