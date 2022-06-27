Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,913,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. 15,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,136. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.