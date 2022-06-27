Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $946,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 215,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,508 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,892 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.95. 8,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,088. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.50.

