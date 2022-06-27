Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 28,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,250. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

