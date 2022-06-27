Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Appian by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 799,030 shares of company stock valued at $36,961,651 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

