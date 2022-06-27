Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Qualys by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at $26,265,337.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock worth $10,305,564. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,013. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.01 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

