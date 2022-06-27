8X8’s (EGHT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their neutral rating on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $110,485.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 26.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 107.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 103,391 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.