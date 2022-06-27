8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,107,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $686.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $48,747.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $22,015,000. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,491,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.