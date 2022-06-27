44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
