44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 613 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after buying an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,587,000 after buying an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Whirlpool stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,466. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.