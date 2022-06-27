44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,579 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for 2.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after buying an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,960,000 after buying an additional 326,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,973,000 after purchasing an additional 288,324 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in NRG Energy by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 530,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 275,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.82. 15,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

