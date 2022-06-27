44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.77. 97,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,444,377. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

