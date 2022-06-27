44 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.8% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.9% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 74,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

LOW traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $183.94. 41,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. The firm has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

