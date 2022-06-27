44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $685,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,690,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hess by 27.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,546,000 after acquiring an additional 193,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,249,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,162,000 after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HES traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

