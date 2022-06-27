44 Wealth Management LLC Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $11,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.61.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

