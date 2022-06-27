44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

