44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $231,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $99,744,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,835,000 after purchasing an additional 320,233 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Hershey by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Hershey by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.85. The stock has a market cap of $336.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.