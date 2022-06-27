44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,314 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $223,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.1% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

