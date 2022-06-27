44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after buying an additional 2,631,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sempra by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,723,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,733,000 after buying an additional 118,996 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after buying an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,094,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,123,000 after buying an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

SRE stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

