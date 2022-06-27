4,156 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE MO opened at $43.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

