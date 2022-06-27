3,853 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Acquired by Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $198.39 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.