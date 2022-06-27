25,784 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Honeywell International comprises 2.5% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.59 and its 200-day moving average is $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

