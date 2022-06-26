Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $616.61 million and $237.52 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,258,741,857 coins and its circulating supply is 12,967,274,704 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

