Zap (ZAP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Zap (ZAP) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $13,716.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

