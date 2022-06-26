Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $176.54 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $21,336.15 or 0.99969608 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.66 billion and $176.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00039604 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001175 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 265,404 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

