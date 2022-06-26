WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $698,017.09

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00005660 BTC on popular exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $698,017.09 and approximately $4,402.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

