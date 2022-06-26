WOWswap (WOW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,378.00

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $698,093.21 and approximately $2,378.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00005659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00146760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00071146 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014019 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.