Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29.59 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $29.59 million and $264,429.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00017254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,376.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,233.16 or 0.05768713 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00027826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00278117 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00599083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00552030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00076630 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005915 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.