Wing Market Cap Reaches $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

