William Blair Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.55.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

