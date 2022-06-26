Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDOFF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $9.62 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.