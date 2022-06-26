Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WTMAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 27th. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
WTMAU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.
Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)
